Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. First Interstate BancSystem posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

