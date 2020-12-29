Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.00 Million

Brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to report sales of $105.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $110.06 million. Nevro posted sales of $114.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $357.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $362.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $451.92 million, with estimates ranging from $426.70 million to $498.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,749 shares of company stock worth $4,056,616 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 369,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after acquiring an additional 209,375 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Nevro by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 176,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after buying an additional 150,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 273,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,628,000 after buying an additional 148,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.81. 6,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,299. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.87 and its 200 day moving average is $144.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $188.14.

Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

