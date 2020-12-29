Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $1.18. Penn Virginia reported earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 17,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

