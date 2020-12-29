Zacks: Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post sales of $172.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.87 million. StarTek posted sales of $171.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $638.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.62 million to $641.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $673.40 million, with estimates ranging from $671.79 million to $675.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StarTek had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StarTek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE SRT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,165. StarTek has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $302.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Mukesh Sharda bought 206,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,451,834.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in StarTek by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.