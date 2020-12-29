Zacks: Brokerages Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.53. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.52 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 172.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 12.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 114.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

