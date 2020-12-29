Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings. Vicor posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICR. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of VICR stock traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $90.83. 1,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,881. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 492.82 and a beta of 0.80. Vicor has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $96.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08.

In other Vicor news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,770 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $161,724.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,558.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,791. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

