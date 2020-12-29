Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

CRVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

CRVS opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

