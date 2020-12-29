Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Tyme Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Tyme Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 29,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $26,309.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,882,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,035,732.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,251 shares of company stock worth $589,957. 25.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

