Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of APTO opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.