Zacks Investment Research Lowers Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

LMST opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

