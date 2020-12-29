Zacks Investment Research Lowers Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $13.24 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $146.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Olympic Steel by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 61,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the third quarter valued at about $872,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

