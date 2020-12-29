Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $158.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. TDK has a 1 year low of $63.04 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.67. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TDK will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

