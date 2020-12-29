Zcoin (XZC) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000633 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

