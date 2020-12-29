ZCore (ZCR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $946.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, ZCore has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $10.39 and $51.55. ZCore has a total market cap of $516,472.04 and $946.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,408,113 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

