ZelCash Price Reaches $0.0370 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000826 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 345.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

