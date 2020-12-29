ZEON Network (ZEON) Reaches Market Cap of $22.08 Million

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. ZEON Network has a total market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One ZEON Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00023861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00142388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00206461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00588350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00329158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00054529 BTC.

About ZEON Network

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, IDEX, BitMart and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.