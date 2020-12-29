ZeuxCoin Reaches Market Cap of $512,283.49 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 35% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $512,283.49 and approximately $28,242.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00048014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00305901 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00030007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $590.88 or 0.02186517 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

