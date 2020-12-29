Zilla 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,181.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $130,118.15 and $11,181.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

