-$0.03 EPS Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). MannKind reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 34,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,156,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,420 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,314,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 747,580 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNKD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 110,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,463. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

