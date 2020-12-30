$0.07 EPS Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on PING. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,132,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,185,411 shares of company stock worth $138,250,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 263.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $2,021,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 188.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after purchasing an additional 579,514 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after purchasing an additional 795,005 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35.

Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

