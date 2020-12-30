$0.10 EPS Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Construction Partners reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

