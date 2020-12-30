$0.13 EPS Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. Dynatrace posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on DT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Dynatrace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.88. 1,505,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,913. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 149.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,760,158 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,084 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,118,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,892,000 after buying an additional 1,541,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.