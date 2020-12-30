-$0.14 EPS Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Tilray posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

TLRY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.22. 8,296,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,264,096. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tilray has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

In related news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at $187,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,665,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,724,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,206,600 shares of company stock worth $7,610,220. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 345.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tilray by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tilray by 60.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

