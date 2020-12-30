$0.24 EPS Expected for PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. PRGX Global posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%.

PRGX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. PRGX Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX Global stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,336. PRGX Global has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $179.77 million, a PE ratio of -20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

