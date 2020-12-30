$0.29 EPS Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 106,741 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 44.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 163,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 602,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,440,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,195,000 after buying an additional 36,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

