$0.61 EPS Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.54. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Shares of VNO opened at $35.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

