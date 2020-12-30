$0.68 EPS Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 25.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 16.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 456.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $248,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHI opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $67.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

