$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Premier Financial reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.87 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $26.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ PFC traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $849.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.