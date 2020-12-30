$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Ventas reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Ventas stock opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 74.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

