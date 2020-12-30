$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $45.93. 6,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

