$0.83 EPS Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.09. Air Lease posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AL stock opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29.

Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

