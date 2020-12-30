-$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to post ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.76). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($3.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $2,193,718.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 28,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $712,343.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,034 shares in the company, valued at $458,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $4,338,088. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $185,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.43. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.