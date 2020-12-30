$0.92 EPS Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.86. WSFS Financial posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $162.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.86 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.85. 13,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.36.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 46.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 287,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 91,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.