$1.03 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.95. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

