$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Concho Resources posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.73 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXO. Stifel Nicolaus cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens cut Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Shares of NYSE CXO traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. 1,317,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,736. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 82,684 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 29,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

