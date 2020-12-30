$1.57 EPS Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.60. PPG Industries reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 343.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 383,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 296,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG opened at $142.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.49. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $149.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

