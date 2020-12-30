$12.07 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post $12.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.01 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $50.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.90 million to $51.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $52.87 million, with estimates ranging from $51.44 million to $54.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

SMSI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. 324,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,498. The company has a market capitalization of $219.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.53. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35.

In related news, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,023.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 920,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 103,066 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

