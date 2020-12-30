$185.25 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to announce $185.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $187.38 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $176.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $736.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $729.69 million to $745.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $765.78 million, with estimates ranging from $731.20 million to $801.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.87 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

