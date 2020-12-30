19,338 Shares in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CVR Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CVR Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CVR Energy by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.26 million. Research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

