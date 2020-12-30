$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. The Mosaic posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $8.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Cleveland Research raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Mosaic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 190,267 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 653,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,956 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 8.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 43,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 118.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. 140,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,070. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

