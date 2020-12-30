$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce $2.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 37,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $2,337,603.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,734 shares of company stock worth $9,367,341. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 50.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,749 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

