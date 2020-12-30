$225.60 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to post $225.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the highest is $236.22 million. Exelixis reported sales of $240.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $940.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $926.76 million to $953.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $872,336.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,746 shares of company stock worth $3,863,801 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 148.1% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,694,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,070 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 51.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,951 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 893.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 987,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 887,855 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 213.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,225,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 833,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,917,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. 21,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,273. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

