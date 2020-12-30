$27.36 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report sales of $27.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.10 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $24.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $104.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $105.67 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $107.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. 6,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $249.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.