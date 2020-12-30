27,210 Shares in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,210 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taseko Mines by 35.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.30 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

