$294.95 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will post sales of $294.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $309.80 million and the lowest is $286.90 million. Hexcel reported sales of $564.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hexcel by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Hexcel by 117.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 28.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HXL opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $80.49.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.