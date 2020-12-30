$3.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.36 and the lowest is $3.50. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $3.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $12.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.04 to $13.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.67 to $14.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cowen raised Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

In related news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ traded down $15.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $384.36. 889,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,677. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.39. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $270.08 and a one year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

