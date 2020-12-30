$3.77 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post $3.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $4.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $81.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.80 million to $83.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.20 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASMB. ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter worth $7,398,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter worth $7,398,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 2,430.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 369,781 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 32.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 295,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 78.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 357,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 157,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. 854,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,697. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $196.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

