$3.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post $3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.69. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $3.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $13.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.08 to $13.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.07 to $16.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CP opened at $347.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.48 and its 200 day moving average is $299.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $348.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.7202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

