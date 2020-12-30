3,274 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 833,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 23,400 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,397,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,539,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,149,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $707,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,075,249 shares of company stock valued at $715,576,164. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $121.62 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $138.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

