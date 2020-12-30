$34.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to announce $34.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.60 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $30.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $130.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.30 million to $131.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $137.00 million, with estimates ranging from $133.70 million to $139.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSRR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,803.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,115.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,838 shares of company stock worth $256,880. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

BSRR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.84. 17,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,819. The firm has a market cap of $366.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

